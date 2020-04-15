It's a story 16 years in the making.

Nearly a year since Cyntoia Brown was granted clemency and finally freed, Netflix is tackling her story in a documentary set for release this month. On Wednesday, the streaming service unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming film, Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story, in which the now-32-year-old woman's turbulent life story unfolds after being sentenced as an adult to life in prison for the murder of a 43-year-old man she said solicited her for sex when she was a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim.

The documentary, due out on the small screen on April 29, is said to dive into the violence Brown faced in her childhood through to ultimately gaining her freedom.

"When I was 16, I did a horrible thing," she says in a courtroom in the trailer. "I do pray that you show me mercy and that you give me a second chance