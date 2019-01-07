Cyntoia Brown is officially closer to heading home.

The 30-year-old Tennessee inmate was granted executive clemency by Governor Bill Haslam on Monday, a press release from his office confirmed. In 2006, Brown was tried as an adult and convicted of murdering a 43-year-old man who she said solicited her for sex two years earlier when she was a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving a minimum of 51 years, meaning she would not have been eligible for parole consideration untill 2055. Ultimately, that sentence was commuted by Haslam more than a decade later.

"This decision comes after careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case. Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16," Haslam explained in a statement. "Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life. Transformation should be accompanied by hope. So, I am commuting Ms. Brown's sentence, subject to certain conditions."