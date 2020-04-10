Find someone who writes a birthday message as passionate as Kristen Stewart's girlfriend does.

This Thursday, April 9, marked 30-years of Kristen Stewart's presence on this great green earth. Parties were thrown, Twilight movies were binged and birthday tributes flowed in to the Charlie's Angels star. But among the thousands of tweets and pictures shared, there was one Instagram caption that truly stuck out: That of her girlfriend of less than a year, Dylan Meyer.

The screenwriter proved her prowess with the English language by writing a colorful Instagram caption that will no doubt be a hard one to beat in the years to come. To start, she shared that K-Stew is her "absolute favorite person."

Then, rather than wishing the 30-year-old a year of joy and happiness, she shared her wish for the entire world: "I'm wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her."