Lindsie Chrisley may be estranged from her famous father, Todd Chrisley, but that doesn't mean she'll stand for such cruelty toward him.

On Wednesday's episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast, the reality star revealed he tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalized for several days while fighting the disease.

"Can we talk about this bitch called corona?" he shared on the podcast. "I have been battling corona for 3 weeks. I was in the hospital for 4 and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth."

He added, "Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I normally I am, but that last 25 percent is kicking my ass."