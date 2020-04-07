Harry Potter fans, grab your tissues.

It's been four years since Harry Potter fans said goodbye to Alan Rickman, who flawlessly portrayed our favorite villain Severus Snape in all eight films.

Today on Twitter, a fan wrote to J.K. Rowling to share that, "Tonight in Italy they air Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow Part 2. As always, I'm NOT ready to say goodbye to Severus Snape. Thank you @jk_rowling for this unique character and for convincing Alan Rickman to portray him—we had the perfect Severus Snape."

To which the 54-year-old author replied, "In Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, Snape makes his first appearance with his back to the audience. At the dress rehearsal I saw him in his long black wig & my eyes filled with tears because, for a split second, my irrational heart believed when Snape turned around, I'd see Alan."

The legendary actor who also appeared in Love Actually and Die Hard died on January 14, 2016 in London surrounded by family and friends. After a battle with cancer, the actor died at 69.