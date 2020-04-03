Don't be all, like, uncool, Luann.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Real Housewives of New York, Luann de Lesseps has some complaints regarding her room at Ramona Singer's Hamptons home. While Ramona boasts that Luann will have lots of privacy on "the lower level," the former Countess feels she is being sent to the basement.

"Give me a break, a basement is a basement," Luann notes in a confessional. "It's like putting me in the attic and calling it the penthouse."

Amid Ramona's tour of the lower level suite, which includes a TV room and a bedroom, Luann remains unimpressed by the arranged accommodations.

"What happened to—how I'm going to be so happy and I'll have the nicest room in the house?" the RHONY veteran inquires. "What happened to that?"

"I said you'd have privacy," Ramona defends.

Per Luann, she's "always last on the totem pole when it comes to rooms when we go on vacations together." As fans of the show may recall, Luann famously exploded over being placed in a room filled with taxidermy fish at Dorinda Medley's house in the Berkshires.

Thus, the "Feelin' Jovani" artist finds Ramona's lack of consideration "mind-blowing."