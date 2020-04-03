Television has been an overwhelming comfort while millions have been doing their part and social distancing in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. And because so much TV is being consumed, both old and new, we couldn't help but think how some of our old favorites would handle the current situation.

What would Kimmy Schmidt be up to in the time of social distancing? How would some dearly departed medical shows handle the very real pandemic? So, we asked those who helped bring those shows to life how their series would handle life in the time of coronavirus.

Created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ran for four seasons on Netflix and has an interactive movie continuation coming to the streamer. Starring Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess and Carol Kane, the series followed Kimmy Schmidt, a kidnapping victim who restarts her life in New York.