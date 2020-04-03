Mr. Grey will see you—all weekend long.

Or, in reality, you'll being seeing a lot of Jamie Dornan's Christian Grey and Dakota Johnson's Anastasia Steele as E! will be airing the entire Fifty Shades film trilogy on Saturday, Apr. 4 and Sunday, Apr. 5. Whether you're watching it over FaceTime with girlfriends or snuggling up with your significant other, this is the perfect way to pass the time while social distancing.

Saturday's viewing party will kick-off at 5 p.m. with the first installment in the franchise, titled Fifty Shades of Grey. For those over the age of 21, we recommend pouring a glass of champagne as you take in the sultry story of mega-rich boy meets girl, boy introduces girl to new sexual proclivities and so much more.

Thankfully, you'll be able to see what happens next for Christian and Ana as the sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, airs at 7:30 p.m. later that night. After a sensual, yet also rocky, start, viewers will watch as the seemingly star-crossed lovers attempt rebuild their relationship.