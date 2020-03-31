by emily belfiore | Tue., 31 Mar. 2020 5:25 AM
It's The Late Late Show…from home!
On Monday, James Corden kicked off The Late Late Show's first-ever Homefest special with the help of celebrities like Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, John Legend and more.
Coming to audiences straight from the garage of his Los Angeles home, the late night host thanked viewers for tuning in and shared an uplifting monologue before jumping into the night's star-studded performances.
"Tonight, we just really wanted to make a show to try and bring some joy and some music into your home at is without question one of the strangest and scariest moments in all of our lives," he said from behind his makeshift Late Late Show desk. "Tonight, is about bringing people together to keep them apart."
James also took a moment to encourage fans to donate to two charities that are helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic: The CDC Foundation and Feed The Children. "If you are fortunate enough to be able to help, these are the charities we are going to try to raise money for tonight," he continued. "So, if you can, please give."
First up on the roster was John, who joined the show from his living room in L.A. Before performing his new song "Actions," his wife Chrissy Teigen made a cameo and the couple listed all of the delicious food that the Cravings author has been whipping up while they've been social distancing.
Staying local, Will Ferrell joined in on the fun from his L.A. home to give a hand-washing tutorial. During his demonstration, the Anchorman star shared the songs he sings while washing his hands. Among them were George Michael's "I'm Never Gonna Dance Again," Sia's "Chandelier" and Rihanna's "Diamond."
After getting his mind blown by David Blaine's "quarantine magic" show, James brought the show over to Billie's house, where she and her brother Finneas treated fans to a performance of her song "all i ever wanted."
Keeping the fun going, the Cats star was joined by Dua Lipa from her home in London and she delivered a high-energy performance of her song "Don't Start Now" complete with her backup vocalists, band and dancers, who all performed virtually from their respective homes.
Moving along, BTS performed their song "Boy with Luv" from South Korea. V: The Series, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, SUGA and J-Hope assembled in a dance studio and brought the moves. Before their performance, the K-Pop band checked in with James and left their fans a heartfelt message: "During a time where social distancing is crucial, we're so grateful we can connect with you from here. It may seem like we're isolated but we're still connected from our shared experiences, courage and laughter."
Then, James connected with Andrea Bocceli from his home in Tuscany, Italy. After the duo compared social distancing looks, Andrea left Late Late Show viewers with a some words of hope and treated them to a performance of "Con te partirò" from his piano.
To conclude the show, James shared candid statement about the anxiety he's been feeling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Before wrapping things up, Ben Platt and the cast of the Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen performed a moving rendition of "You Will Be Found."
