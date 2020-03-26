James Van Der Beek might be onto something.

Taking to Instagram to showcase how the family of seven has been holding up while social distancing, the Dawson's Creek alum revealed that the Van Der Beek crew are now in the "wear Christmas pajamas" phase.

"Have officially entered the Wear-Christmas-Pajamas-And-Project-Movies-On-The-Dining-Room-Wall phase of the #Quarantine," James shared, along with a sweet photo of himself, his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek and their five children Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel Leah, 5, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 21 months, lounging together in their matching holiday pajamas.

Concluding his post with a movie recommendation, he continued, "#StayHome and stream @pixaronward btw... either I've gone stir crazy or it's my new favorite #Pixar movie. Or perhaps both. Either way [thumbs up emojis]."

Earlier in the week, the Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 star shared that his little ones have also been keeping themselves busy by building an epic fortress out of pillows. "#SocialDistancing bar set," he captioned a picture of Olivia and Joshua hanging out on top of their masterpiece