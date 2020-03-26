Make Your Bedroom a Luxurious Getaway With These 12 Things

E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., 26 Mar. 2020 9:40 AM
E! Illustration
Can't go on vacation but desperately need a getaway? Then take this time to invest in your bedroom. There are plenty of tweaks that can help make it feel like a luxury hotel room. First, find the perfect mattress and bedding for you, and then focus on the small details like comfy pajamas and calming candles.
Below, shop some of our favorite things that make your bedroom feel like a luxurious getaway.
Keeping a high-quality hand-cream next to your bed makes every day feel just a little more luxurious. This fruity, youthful scent was inspired by a visit to London's Covenant Garden Flower Market.
A foolproof way to make your bedroom feel more cozy is by placing a soft rug under your bed. That way your feet won't hit the cold floor when you wake up in the morning. This cute ivory one offers a boho feel to your space.
Your bedroom won't feel like a luxurious getaway without a comfy pair of pajamas. This pretty, airy rose set has a sweet lace trim.
A cotton throw is the perfect way to cozy up as temperatures rise without overheating. This striped one is super soft and has fun tassels.
There's nothing better than the crackling sound of a wood-wick candle. This one has a unique cactus flower and fern scent.
Have you ever heard of cashmere sheets? Well now you have thanks to these frosted blue, heathered-look cotton-cashmere ones from Brooklinen. It doesn't get any more luxurious.
Weighted blankets are a must-try for soothing anxiety, and this one comes in three different weight options. Plus, it's made of a cozy micro-fleece you'll want to cuddle up under.
Linen duvet covers are the best because they're super breathable and crisp. How pretty is the blush color of this one?
An essential oil diffuser is perfect for some aromatherapy. This affordable option doubles as a decorative accent, plus its internal light changes colors.
The most essential part of feeling like you're on vacation in your own bedroom is to invest in an excellent mattress. This option from Serta, which is available in three sizes, has a memory foam element, but remains firm.
String lights have a whimsical appeal when you turn all the lights off. You can hang these star lights above your bed or across a window.
The perfect throw pillows add visual interest without being uncomfortable to lay on. This option by stationary company Rifle Paper Co. has the sweetest hand-embroidered dogs on it.
