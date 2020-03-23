by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., 23 Mar. 2020 4:32 PM
E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases.
When celebrities pair up with some of our favorite brands, the result is pretty magical. These collaborations give us an opportunity to steal their style at a more affordable price point than the typical designer pieces they rock.
So below, shop our favorite celebrity collabs of the year so far, from Jennifer Lopez at DSW to January Jones with Pair of Thieves. We're sure you'll be just as obsessed with them as us. And don't forget to click through to read more in-depth articles about each.
Buy new work-out gear from singer St. Vincent's clothing collab with Outdoor Voices.
Danielle Bernstein of WeWoreWhat's line at Macy's is selling out quick, with its wardrobe staples that Bernstein thinks you need, from pantsuits to bodysuits.
Jennifer Lopez may wear some pricey shoes, but you can definitely afford her line at DSW, including heels, sneakers and flats.
Get party-ready with singer Justine Skye's clothing collab at H&M, full of neon and metallic colors.
Shop Colombia-inspired swimwear, dresses and more in fashion influencer and blogger Jules Sarinana of Sincerely Jules' collab with Billabong.
January Jones's comfy intimates collection with Pair of Thieves is surprisingly affordable.
Professional surfer Coco Ho is just the right woman to collab with Volcom for a collection that takes you from the beach to the city.
For some uber-affordable finds, shop Sofia Vergara's pieces at Walmart that are fresh for spring.
DJ, actress, model and influencer Chantel Jeffries has a loungewear edit with PrettyLittleThing that you won't want to miss.
