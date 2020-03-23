Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' Ocean Kiss Is Making Waves

Today's forecast calls for high surf and sweet PDA.

For those looking for some romance during these challenging times, one Hollywood couple may be able to help. On Monday afternoon, Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks ventured outside to the ocean blue water for a little bit of surfing.

But in between catching the waves together on Phillip Island in Australia, the cute couple managed to sneak in a kiss on the lips.

In photos obtained by E! News, both Liam and Gabriella sported wet suits to stay warm in the cold waters. As for their beach-side PDA, it's enough to get us excited for summer even if it's the first day of spring.

This certainly isn't the first time fans have spotted the pair enjoying the surf and sand of Australia. In recent days, the duo has soaked up some sun and caught some waves by each other's sides.