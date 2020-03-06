Thank God it's Friday—and family time!

As Liam Hemsworth continues his romance with Gabriella Brooks, the couple was spotted enjoying an afternoon lunch date with a few familiar guests.

In a photo obtained by E! News, the Hollywood actor and his model girlfriend headed to Roadhouse Café located on Byron Bay for a tasty meal.

Liam kept things casual in a white T-shirt and sunglasses while Gabriella matched in a comfy white tee with a pair of denim shorts. She completed her look with hoop earrings and a black hair clip.

For those wondering who the couple was sitting across from, we've learned Liam's parents Craig and Leonie Hemsworth also joined in on the lunch date. Spoiler alert: From the looks of things, everyone appeared to have a great time and was all smiles.

In fact, Liam even snuck in some time to take a picture with a cute young fan. We swear we're not jealous. Okay, maybe a little.