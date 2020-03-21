Taylor Swift Seemingly Addresses the Leaked Kanye West Phone Call

Taylor Swift is speaking out... well, kind of.

On Saturday evening, the Lover songstress seemingly addressed the recently leaked Kanye West phone call that she and him had back in 2016. You know, the one that reignited their feud.

For some back story: Late on Friday, extended video footage leaked online of what appeared to be the infamous phone call between West and Swift. He can be seen talking to her about his controversial lyric in his tune, "Famous," which was on his The Life of Pablo album.

It's important to note that E! News has not verified the authenticity of the video.

Naturally, the new footage spread like wildfire online and now the 30-year-old star is seemingly speaking out about it.

As a fan of Tumblr, the Lover singer appeared to be "liking" posts about the whole ordeal. "Taylor told the truth mood board," one post read that she seemed to approve of.