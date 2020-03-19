Nick Viall Sets the Record Straight on Kelley Flanagan Romance Rumors

What's really going on between Nick Viall and Kelley Flanagan?

The Bachelor Nation stars sent romance rumors into overdrive last week when they posed for a photo together while out at an event. Kelley, who just appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, was actually rumored to be back together with Peter before this picture surfaced. But Nick made sure to let everyone know in the caption of the photo, "She's not with Peter."

The suggestive caption led all of Bachelor Nation to start shipping Nick and Kelley, with Bachelor host Chris Harrison even weighing in.

"Loved seeing you guys get so cozy last night," he commented on Nick's post. "Here for it."

Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Unglert also commented, "OMG DATE."

While Kelley's Bachelor co-star Hannah Ann Sluss wrote on the post, "Wow! I'm kind of liking this."

So, are these two officially an item? Not quite, according to Nick's latest podcast episode.