Fernanda Flores is celebrating a new chapter in her life.

On Monday, March 16, the former 90 Day Fiancé star shared some big news on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of herself outside a Chicago courthouse, she revealed that she was "officially single!" and no longer married to her ex Jonathan Rivera.

"By forgiving and closing chapters you open your heart to more blessings to come in your way," Flores wrote on Instagram. "I can't thank you enough to all my followers, friends and family for all your love and support in all this journey. This isn't a failure, this is a win! Excited to see what God has planned for me."

As fans may recall, Flores and Rivera announced they were separating back in January 2019.

At the time, Rivera took to Instagram Live to confirm that he and Flores were indeed separating, citing that "every marriage has its problems. Every relationship has its issues. It's all about your attitude. As long as you're positive [...] I promise you, I didn't give up. I gave 110 percent to my marriage."

Flores also took to her Instagram Stories to share her excitement over finalizing her divorce once and for all. "Cheers to close that chapter," she captioned one picture. In another video, she wrote, "Freedom and a new hairstyle feels good!"