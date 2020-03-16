We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you love Jennifer Lopez's style, but can't justify a $1,000 pair of shoes, you won't want to miss her new shoe collection at DSW, called JLO Jennifer Lopez. With all items from sexy heels to edgy flats ranging in price from only $59 to $189, you'll be ready to step on the floor in style thanks to J.Lo.

"This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami," Lopez says. "We're bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that's representative of Miami. With this collection, it's my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self."

Lopez's shoes will be available to help you stay true to your most authentic self both in stores in the U.S. and Canada and online. Now, shop our favorites from her collection below! Plus, be on the lookout for more styles coming soon.