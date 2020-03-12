Something tells us there will be a lot of Hulu and hibernating this weekend.

With concerns over the coronavirus continuing to cause the cancellation and/or postponement of major events, the suspension of the NBA season the and production on projects all over the world to shut down, medical professionals are urging the public to practice social distancing and avoid any spaces with large crowds. And in times of anxiety or uncertainty, there's one activity that tends to provide comfort for many: binge-watching.

Each week, we're highlighting all of the TV shows—scripted and reality, old and new—and movies that you should plan on watching when you need to take a break from continuing to refresh your feeds for the latest updates on COVID-19.

From The Bachelor season that won't disappoint to you (and Peter Weber's mom) to Stargirl's highly anticipated movie debut to your fix of the Fast & Furious franchise in the wake of the upcoming film's delayed release, here's everything we're recommending you binge-watch this weekend, Mar. 14-15.