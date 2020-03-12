Presley Gerber Is Over the "Hate" He's Getting for His Face Tattoo

Presley Gerber has another message for his haters.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old model addressed the backlash he has been receiving following his face tattoo. Taking to Instagram, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son said that he is tired of being the subject of "hate" because of his "little face tattoo."

He wrote, "Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it's offensive to say anything in today's day in age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me..Hmmmm?"

Back in February, Presley debuted his face tattoo on social media. For his dramatic ink, he recruited celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena and had the word "Misunderstood" tattooed on his right cheek. "Thanks homie," Presley wrote on Instagram. Poking fun, JonBoy replied, "Sorry mom."

Shortly after unveiling his new tattoo, fans of the young star were quick to react in the comments section, many voicing their disapproval. He then decided to confront his critiques in an Instagram Live, where he explained the meaning of the tattoo: "I don't feel very understood I guess."