by Chris Harnick | Wed., 11 Mar. 2020 10:00 AM
It's the end of the road for Modern Family. After 11 seasons, the ABC comedy is coming to an end—and there's no spinoff in sight (yet).
So, what's next for the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tucker clan viewers have come to know and love? They're going their separate ways with a variety of projects. From Broadway to animated shows, new pilots and reality TV, the cast of Modern Family—Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Reid Ewing, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Rico Rodriguez and Jeremy Maguire—all have a number of new projects in the works.
Bowen and Hyland have pilots in the works, Vergara has already started work on America's Got Talent and Burrell has been providing a voice on a new Fox animated series already. Get the scoop on what's next for the Modern Family cast below.
Julie Bowen already signed on for her next TV project. She's starring in Raised By Wolves, a new CBS comedy from the creators of Will & Grace. Viewers will also be able to catch Bowen opposite Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween.
Ty Burrell is already at work on his first post-Modern Family role: voicing the dad in Duncanville opposite Amy Poehler.
Sarha Hyland is at work on a new pilot for ABC with Emily V. Gordon. The project is said to be inspired by the real lives of the two women.
Right before returning to Modern Family, Ariel Winter filmed a guest spot on Law & Order: SVU and told E! News she'd like to do more dramatic work. "I love comedy, I think it's great, but I want to do something completely different and I do think drama challenges me more...That's something I would like to get in on, is focusing on drama."
After Modern Family, viewers will be able to see Nolan Gould in Camp opposite Joey King.
Eric Stonestreet doesn't have any upcoming credits listed, but he recently provided a voice in 2019's You're Not a Monster.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson is already working on two post-Modern Family roles: Preparing to be a father and Take Me Out with Jesse Williams on Broadway.
Modern Family was Aubrey Anderson-Emmons' first role. Right now she doesn't have any upcoming projects listed.
Sofía Vergara won't be far from your TVs once Modern Family wraps—she signed on to judge America's Got Talent alongside Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell. Additionally, she has a voice role in Koati.
When asked what's next for him, Ed O'Neill said he didn't know. "Honestly, Ellen, I've never made a plan in my life. I'll just go along and see what happens. I'm happy that we got the job done and it was a wonderful job," he told Ellen DeGeneres.
Rico Rodriguez was quite active acting before Modern Family, but right now doesn't have any upcoming credits.
Jeremy has played little Joe Pritchett on the show since 2015. Up next he has a role in The Virgin of Highland Park.
Reid Ewing started out appearing regularly on Modern Family in 2009, but sat out several season only to return in 2017. He doesn't have any upcoming projects currently listed.
Modern Family airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on ABC with the series finale scheduled for April 8.
