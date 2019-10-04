Ariel Winter got a taste for drama with a guest spot on Law & Order: SVU, and now the Modern Family star wants more.

"Absolutely. Yeah, I think that's something I would like to focus on. I love comedy, I think it's great, but I want to do something completely different and I do think drama challenges me more. Comedy is a challenge as well, but I've been doing it for so long I want to challenge myself to be better at what I'm not currently doing, what I haven't been much of recently. That's something I would like to get in on, is focusing on drama," Winter told E! News in a phoner interview promoting her SVU guest spot.