Peter Weber Proposes to Hannah Ann During The Bachelor Finale

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., 10 Mar. 2020 5:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Peter Weberis ready to start a new chapter in his life with Hannah Ann Sluss by his side. 

During the Bachelor finale, the pilot popped the big question to none other than Hannah Ann, after Madison Prewitt decided Peter wasn't the man for her. She made her dramatic decision to leave just days before Peter would reveal the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. 

Though he was heartbroken, the 28-year-old chose to follow in the footsteps of Bachelors and Bachelorettes before him and carry on with the final rose ceremony.

Before he got down on one knee, however, he FaceTimed Hannah Ann's dad to ask for her hand in marriage. Despite her father's previous apprehension, he gave an enthusiastic yes. 

Then, just as Peter convinced himself he was "100 percent certain" Hannah Ann was the woman for him, Chris Harrisonrevealed he was "not positive" if she was going to show up to the final rose ceremony. 

Watch

Bachelor Stars Victoria & Alayah Aren't Compatible as Friends

"She doesn't even know if she wants to come here right now. That makes no sense," Peter said as he laid on a hotel bed. 

But, according to Hannah Ann, she was struggling because she said she wasn't "sure that I'm the only one that he loves." Like Peter, however, she decided to proceed with the ceremony. 

She got the confirmation she needed when Peter told her, "I know I told you that I was falling for you. And I had told you that my heart was being torn in two different directions. And now I have to follow my heart. So Madison... She actually left two days ago."

He forgot to leave out the fact that Madison chose to leave on her own accord, but that's apparently unimportant. 

What is important is that Peter told Hannah, "My heart chooses you forever."

The Bachelor, Season Finale, Peter Weber, Hannah Ann

ABC

It would seem Peter's parents greatly approve of Hannah. When they first met the print model, his mother exclaimed she and Peter remind her of her husband and herself when they were starting out in their marriage, which is as glowing a review as one can get. 

Later on, Barbara even told Hannah, "I feel like I've known you my entire life."

Then, Hannah got an even better review after they met with Madison. In fact, Barb called Hannah Ann an "angel on earth" after having a confrontational discussion with Madi.  

Of course, there's still the After the Final Rose and Madison's highly-anticipated secret meeting with Chris Harrison. So it's safe to say fans should buckle in, because this is just the beginning of one wild night. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Peter Weber , The Bachelor , Engagements , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.