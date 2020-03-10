The Anti-Pollution Drops and Serums You Need Now

E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., 10 Mar. 2020 4:30 AM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Living in the city, you're bound to wonder: Is all of this pollution prematurely aging my skin? Unfortunately, the answer is yes. Not only do you need to worry about sun damage, but also about the harmful issues pollutants can cause, ranging from skin rashes to dark spots. Thankfully, there are products out there that are designed to fight off the effects of smog and other pollutants. Why not give them a shot?
Below, check out anti-pollution drops and serums from Drunk Elephant, E.L.F., and more that are here to help.
This serum is powered by white horehound, which is a herb that is said to fight pollution damage. Pat the serum into your face before you head out for the day.
For a more affordable option, try this product from E.L.F. It's filled with antioxidants, vitamins C and E, and pomegranate extract for a brighter, glowing skin tone.
Avon claims their product makes your skin four times more resistant to pollution thanks to the help of adaptogens and healing botanical extracts like matcha, ginger, and amla. In their test, nine out of 10 women agreed that their skin looked healthier after one week of using this anti-pollution serum.
This serum from Drunk Elephant not only protects your skin, but also adds a bronzy glow to your face. The oils and vitamin F within aim to support your skin's barrier function.
This anti-pollution protection essence is all about strengthening your skin's moisture barrier using a 10% concentration of probiotic lysate. It's lightly hydrating and suitable for all skin types.
Talk about multifaceted: This three-in-one treatment works as an SPF 30 sunscreen, a serum, and a makeup primer. It also promises to protect your face from the blue light emitted from phones and computers.
This toning face mist has a polymer combination that's a powerful antioxidant for removing free radicals and protecting your skin against environmental pollution. Just shake it up and spray it on your face after your skincare routine, or after putting on makeup.
What's the secret behind Dr. Sturm's anti-pollution drops? Marine microbe extracts that are derived from French Polynesian microorganisms. Dr. Sturm claims these extracts "strengthen the dermis' defenses, neutralize airborne heavy metals, and reverse inflammation caused by pollution."
The blueberry extract in this anti-pollution serum is said to reduce free radical damage. Just apply it after you've washed your face, and top it off with sunscreen.
The last step to protect your face from pollution after you've applied your makeup? Spritzing on this pollution protection makeup setting spray from Urban Decay. It's infused with minerals that claim to shield your skin from environmental damage.
Looking for more skincare recommendations? Turn to the pros. Le Jolie Spa co-founder Brian Nourian recommends these skincare products, and Jessica Alba and Shay Mitchell's esthetician Shani Darden thinks you need these must-haves.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?