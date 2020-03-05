Nothing like a little love in the air to make an event extra special.

On Thursday night, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited for one of their final joint appearances as royals in London.

The pair arrived at Mansion House to show their support for the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards. And as the couple celebrated the sporting and adventure achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel, a special proposal happened that quickly grabbed everyone's attention.

Danny Holland, a military veteran who won the Recognizing Achievement Award, got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. Spoiler alert: She accepted!

An audible gasp came from the audience. And in video footage shared on social media, Meghan smiled from ear to ear as she placed her hands in the center of her chest. Prince Harry was equally touched by the moment as he began applauding for the couple from his front-row seat.