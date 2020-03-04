Happy birthday, Brooklyn Beckham!

On Wednesday, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's oldest child turned 21 and received touching tributes from his parents on social media to celebrate the milestone birthday.

Starting off with a throwback picture of the birthday boy from his childhood days enjoying a swim, David wrote, "Happy 21st to my big boy what more can I say about you other than you have grown into the most beautiful human being and that makes dad so proud .. You are kind , passionate and caring and as a father that's what you want to see in your son..."

The professional athlete continued, "We have had so many great moments as a father and son together like lifting trophies in all the places that I won them and for me that was always my dream ... I love you bust have the most amazing day because u deserve it." He also uploaded a picture of him and his son to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Love you big boy."