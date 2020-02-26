Any other millennials ready to storm the gates of Disney+?

Thanks to Variety, a little more insight has come out in terms of why the Lizzie McGuire series continues to stall. Original series creator Terri Minsky was fired in early January after two episodes had been filmed, while Hilary Duff and new husband Matthew Koma were on their honeymoon, and the show hasn't resumed filming.

After it was announced that the Love, Simon sequel series was moving from Disney+ to Hulu for not being "family-friendly," Hilary Duff posted that headline in her Instagram story and said it "sounds familiar...," leading us all to wonder if the same thing was happening with Lizzie.

According to Variety's sources, Minsky and Duff wanted an "adult" version of Lizzie, while Disney+ wanted something more like the original show, for kids and families, though Disney was originally on board with Minsky's pitch.

In an interview with Variety, Minsky said she hoped the two episodes she helped create could still be seen.