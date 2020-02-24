Time to get "Listen to Your Heart" stuck in your head once again.
That's at least what happens to us whenever we see the title or a promo for ABC's new Bachelor spinoff, The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart, which takes 20 single musicians and hopes they can fall in love through song. E! News has your first look at a new promo, which features that same earworm with a whole lot more crying and confessions of some deep feelings.
"We literally fell in love over a song," one girl declares, while another cries, "Oh god, I just hope he doesn't hate me."
"It's just like a real-life Star is Born," says one guy, who looks suspiciously like former American Idol contestant Trevor Holmes. Cue two people singing Shallow to each other just to prove the point.
"Could love and music make the perfect duet?" the first promo asked. This one wonders, "Who is here for the right reasons? And who is here for the song reasons?"
The best part by far? The couple who appears to be naked in bed together, with a guitar.
Honestly, we can't wait for this show, and we're so proud of the Bachelor franchise for embracing its Coachella/Stagecoach truth, and also looking forward to all the other potential occupation-based spinoffs. The Bachelor Presents: Caption Your Love, for social media managers! The Bachelor Presents: The Model of Love, for models! These are free ideas!
This new promo for the six-episode event will air towards the end of tonight's episode of The Bachelor, which finds Peter, Hannah Ann, Victoria F., and Madison on their way to the fantasy suites, with varying ideas of what's going to happen in those fantasy suites.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13, and The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.