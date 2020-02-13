"I'm going to be in the studio," she shared when asked about her Valentine's Day plans. "I'm so excited actually. I can't say who I'm working with, but it's somebody I've been wanting to work with him for a long time."

When pressed further, Rihanna responded: "Okay, I'll tell you. [It's] Pharrell."

Between a rumored romance with A$AP Rocky and launching her latest Fenty collection during New York Fashion Week, there's never been a better time to be Ms. Robyn Fenty.

As she described to E! News during NYFW, "This never seemed like a dream that was possible. I don't even think these were a part of my dreams. I just wanted to make music that was heard around the world. Being famous was not even part of my dream. That came and I was like, 'Woah, I didn't think about this part.' But having that creative space and having different outlets goes right in line with music and creating... With fashion, it's no different. Just different material."