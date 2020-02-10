The 2020 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

After all of the winners were announced, several of Hollywood's A-listers headed to Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet with Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stunned in the Alexander McQueen 2003 shipwrecked oyster gown while her hubby looked dapper in a leather wrap blazer and leather track pants by Dunhill. Kylie Jenner was also there and dazzled in a navy, tulle, strapless gown by Ralph & Russo. The piece featured a structured, rounded corset and was embellished with sequins, xilions and crystals. It also had a black crinoline frill appliqué.

However, these weren't the only famous family members in attendance. Caitlyn Jenner was at the big bash, as well and stunned in a white ensemble.

At one point, Caitlyn and Kim ran into each other at the event and shared a hug. They also posed for a picture with Sophia Hutchins, who walked the red carpet with Caitlyn and wore a colorful mini dress. The trio also posed for a picture together.