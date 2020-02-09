Oscar Night's Biggest Trend? Hollywood Bringing Moms as Plus Ones

The 2020 Oscars was a family affair.

As Sunday evening marked the end of awards season, countless celebrities flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. While many A-listers brought their significant others as plus ones to the Hollywood event, others invited along family members.

Specifically, many notable names invited their biggest fans (AKA their moms) to the Oscars.

Case in point: Marriage Story and Little Women actress Laura Dern was accompanied by mother Diane Ladd, her 18-year-old son Ellery Harper and her 15-year-old daughter Jaya Harper on the red carpet. Since tomorrow marks Dern's birthday, we're sure the Big Little Lies star was happy to be surrounded by loved ones.

Of course, the 2020 Oscars nominee wasn't the only industry veteran to bring their mother to the 92nd Academy Awards. In fact, Bombshell star Charlize Theron was joined by mom Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz on the red carpet.

You're never too old for a night out with mom, right?