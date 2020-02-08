"We joked around that it was Disney High, except we all were shooting shows and really overworking," she told Billboard. "I joke that I sometimes have PTSD after leaving the channel, because if my schedule starts to get too busy, I rebel and I get bitchy."

But though she—like Miley; like Selena; like Nick, Joe and Kevin—has looked to distance herself career-wise from her Disney days now that she's an adult, she's proud of her early work and would be happy to have it more readily available.

A year ago, the eagle eyes at Pop Crave found Lovato responding to a tweet about what shows would make Netflix better. The list included Zoey 101, Drake and Josh, Wizards of Waverly Place, Hannah Montana, and more in that vein. Lovato commented, "Sonny With a Chance."

But it's not as if her show is the only thing missing from Disney+ (thank you to the people paying very close attention), so perhaps it will be included in a future roll-out of content.

You could do worse than watching some vintage Demi, followed by replays of her latest musical triumphs, knowing that nothing is quite as it seems on TV and that there's never been a time when Lovato hasn't been giving it her all.