Billy Ray Cyrus might be ready for a Hannah Montana prequel series, but it seems like Disney isn't.

In an interview with HollywoodLife, Cyrus said, "They're talking about doing a prequel, which to me, I would do that in a heartbeat. Because that means I get to get my mullet back."

"I think there's a whole story that led up to Miley becoming Hannah Montana," he added.

However, a source told E! News that no such Hannah Montana project is in development at Disney at this time. Anything is possible in the world of TV development, but for now Hannah Montana is staying a thing of the past. The series launched Miley Cyrus to fame. She played Miley Stewart, an average teenager by day, pop star Hannah Montana by night. Billy Ray Cyrus played her father.

The show ran for four seasons between 2006-2011 and spawned a concert movie as well as Hannah Montana: The Movie.