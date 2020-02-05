Selena Gomez's Old Music and Style Make Her Cringe

We totally get it, Selena Gomez.

When it comes to looking back at your former self, who doesn't cringe over an outfit that seemed like a great idea at the time and not so much 10 years later? In that regard, the 27-year-old songstress is certainly just like all of us. In a newly published interview for Dazed's Spring 2020 issue, the "Rare" star covered virtually every topic, from the first CD she owned (Britney Spears' ...Baby One More Time) to the scariest part of releasing her own album after a years-long hiatus.

While answering questions from her famous colleagues, she was faced with one from Finneas O'Connell, Grammy-winning older brother of Billie Eilish, who asked, "As a musician who has now been performing professionally for over a decade, what is one thing you look back on in your early career and love—and what makes you cringe?"

"For the first part of the question, I would say that (I love) my innocence," Gomez responded. "For the second part—my style. My style of music and my style in general. It was just not a great combination. I'm proud of all the music I released, of course, but it was just such a different time that sometimes when I hear it, I'm like, 'Oh no!'" she continued with a laugh. We'll remind you that Gomez got her start in music with her debut single, "Tell Me Something I Don't Know," in...drum roll please...2008.