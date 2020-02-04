It seems like nobody loves High School Musical like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series loves High School Musical.

You could argue that the entire series, which recently finished its first season on Disney+, is a tribute to the franchise. Not only is it filmed at the same Salt Lake City high school where the original movies were filmed, but it's set there, too. The show is all about the students at that school putting on their own production of High School Musical: The Musical, meaning the whole thing is already just about as meta as you can get.

In truth, the meta-ness goes deeper than that. We've got an exclusive rundown of some of the biggest Easter Eggs the show was hiding, some in plain sight and some you'd have to be paying really close attention to notice.

Did you recognize a familiar fedora? A backpack strap? A microphone?