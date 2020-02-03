Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Broke a "Boundary" in Their Marriage

Jana Kramer is shedding some light on her marriage to Mike Caussin.

In an all-new episode of iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast, the country singer reunited with her husband for their first show together in more than a month.

And from the very beginning of the episode, the couple was ready to be honest and vulnerable about what has been going on in their lives.

"The fact of the matter is we are still two people with real life problems and we still reserve our right to privacy to a certain extent and its out choice to come out and share a lot of this with you," Mike explained. "This past month, we still have growing to do in our relationship together and both individually. For me, it was really a time to really dig into and face the facts of things that I could do better in my own recovery and growing as a person and growing as a husband."

The former NFL player continued, "I had to get real with myself and I had to realize that there are a lot of things in my life I'm not doing different and it feels at times that I'm going through the motion but even if I'm not relapsing or acting out or stepping outside of our marriage, if I'm still breaking boundaries or not being completely honest with things, how is that sober? How is that life changing? How is that living with integrity? It's not. We needed time to again grow individually and grow as a couple. We're not trying to dance around anything or withhold anything from our listeners."