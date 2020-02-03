There were only two numbers Ciaraand Russell Wilson were rocking at the 2020 Super Bowl: Kobe Bryant's numbers.

A week after the iconic athlete died in a helicopter crash at 41 years old, the superstar pair headed to Miami, where they proudly sported the former Los Angeles Lakers player's two famous numbers at the annual game.

In snaps shared on social media, you can see the songstress and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband donning Lakers jerseys with 24 and 8 on them. In some of the shots, you can also see the performer's growing baby bump. Just days earlier, the pair announced they have another baby on the way. The two are parents to 2-year-old daughter Sienna, as well as 5-year-old Future, who Ciara welcomed with ex Future.

After news broke of the helicopter crash, which took the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, Ciara took to social media.