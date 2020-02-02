Shakira's Tongue Was the Real MVP of the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Cat's got our tongue!

On Sunday night, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took us to church with their unbelievable performance at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The two Latina legends hit the stage for their highly-anticipated show, which truly exceeded everyone's expectations. After the dynamic duo brought out Bad Bunny and J Balvin, the crowd went wild over their surprise appearances.

In fact, J.Lo hit the stage with her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, who sang a duet of "Let's Get Loud."

And while people were wowed with Shakira and Lopez's respective performances (and outfit changes), it was the "Me Gusta" singer's interesting tongue gesture that really stole the show.

During her melody of her hits, the Columbian singer moved her tongue so fast that memes erupted. "No one: ... Shakira: LELELELE," Padma Lakshmi quipped on Twitter, alongside an emoji with the tongue sticking out.

A fan joined in on the fun, writing, "explain this shakira," alongside a video of the moment.