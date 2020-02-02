Don't test Halseyby bringing up her love life during her performances...you will suffer her wrath.

On Saturday, as she took the stage at Budweiser's BUDX Miami pre-2020 Super Bowl bash, an audience member started heckling her by screaming her former boyfriend G-Eazy's name.

"If you say G-Eazy one more f--king time, I will kick you outside of this party," the singer told the person, as seen in a Twitter video shot by another fan. "Kick your f--king ass out of the party."

"F--king test me. You wanna get out of the crowd? Who was it? It's you? Who said, 'G-Eazy'? Who f--king yelled at me, 'cause I'll kick your ass out of the f--king club. You don't disrespect me like that at my own show!" she continued, drawing cheers.

Halsey then led the audience in a chant: "F--k that guy! F--k that guy!"

The 25-year-old singer and 30-year-old rapper, who famously released the "Him & I" duet, dated on and off for about a year until late 2018 and were a fan-favorite couple. After their split, Halsey went on to date British musician Yungblud for nearly a year, and stepped out with her current boyfriend, American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, this past October.