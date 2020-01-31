New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

By now, you've probably already bopped around to Justin Bieber's latest track off his upcoming album Changes, the Kehlani-assisted "Get Me." And there's no doubt that you've listened to Taylor Swift's powerful new anthem "Only the Young." Maybe you're even still crying from Demi Lovato's emotional debut of her comeback single "Anyone" at Sunday's Grammy Awards. But that's truly just the tip of the iceberg on this New Music Friday.

As always, we've taken a dive into everything this week has to offer, listening to (nearly) all of it. What follows are our picks for the best of the best. You're welcome.