It's systematic, hyrdomatic, ultramatic, it's Louis Tomlinson!

During an appearance on Thursday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the former One Direction member celebrated the release of his debut solo album Walls, and then Fallon treated viewers with a clip of the star as a teen performing in Grease.

As Tomlinson explained, he caught the acting bug when his twin sisters started booking gigs when they were younger, resulting in him snagging some extra roles in their projects. When he transferred to a new school, the first thing he did was audition for the school's production of Grease, and being the crooner he is, he landed the role of Danny Zuko.

"Where I grew up in the north of England, it wasn't that cool to do plays," he told Jimmy Fallon. "So, I was a little bit tentative to get involved, but in the end my mom pushed me to do it, and then I got Danny and I absolutely loved it."

"I reckon it gave me the bug," he continued. "Oh, woah, yeah, absolutely. It gave me the [music] bug, I think."