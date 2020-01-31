Louis Tomlinson has finally found his voice.

After a few false starts and a whole lot of pain, the onetime One Direction member has become the last of his former bandmates to release a solo album. But the road to Walls, out now, was a winding one.

Before the Doncaster, England-born heartthrob could zero in on who exactly he was outside of the massive cultural behemoth that was One Direction, which officially went on hiatus in March 2016, he had to learn to let go: let go of expectations, let go of a life he'd grown accustomed to, let go of the very notion of success.

On second thought, maybe, where that last one is concerned, the word "shift" is a bit more accurate.

In April of last year, he shared a lengthy message with his fans on Twitter, revealing that he'd recently "put a lot of things into perspective and in what I should be doing is forgetting about perception and to a certain degree worry less about being defined on commercial success."

"I'm not here to compete with the likes of Drake and Ariana Grande," he added. "I'm here to make music I love and make my fans proud to say they're a fan."