Justin Bieber's New Tattoo May Be His Most Symbolic Yet

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., 30 Jan. 2020 12:37 PM
Another tattoo for Justin Bieber? Never say never!
It's no secret that the "Baby" singer has a wide collection of tattoos spread throughout his body. But while stepping out in Los Angeles this week, the artist got fans talking with a brand-new ink job.
In pictures obtained by E! News, the pop star showed off a laurel wreath tattoo on his collarbone when arriving to the Dog Pound gym.
Fans also got another view of the new ink job on Instagram when he posted a selfie. "MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA," he shared online.
So what could the tattoo possibly mean? In all fairness, Justin hasn't addressed the specific meaning. The laurel wreath, however, has been a symbol of triumph and mobility tracing back to Greek mythology. There also could be a religious meaning with many viewing the wreath as a symbol of God's victory and power.
"WE ALL HAVE OUR OWN UNIQUE RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD!" Justin wrote on Instagram while working out in the gym. "EVERYONE HAS ACCESS TO HIM!"
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
It's about to be a big year for the Biebs who just celebrated the premiere of his docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons on YouTube.
In addition to performing at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Justin will hit the road on a massive stadium tour. He also has a brand-new album coming out, which will feature his latest hit "Yummy."
"As humans, we are imperfect," Justin shared while announcing the big news. "My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through. I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me."
Before the tour begins and more new music is released, take a look at more of Justin's tattoos in our gallery below.
Rocstar/FAMEFLYNET
Remember when Justin Bieber's torso was almost a blank canvas?
Brian Prahl / Splash News
The singer's tattoo evolution continues. Hello, arm tat! FYI, the Roman numerals, I, IX, VII and V, are the numbers 1, 9, 7, and 5. Justin's dad Jeremy Bieber was born in 1975.
Splash News
The singer shows off his still-minimal number of chest tattoos on the beach.
Fern/Splash News
The singer adds a cross tattoo to his chest and another arm tat.
AKM-GSI
The singer adds a "Son of God" tattoo below his rib cage.
AKM-GSI
The singer showcases his ink in Barbados.
GADE / AKM-GSI
The singer adds an eagle tattoo to his torso.
Justin, what have you done?!
Tattoo artist Bang Bang showcases his work.
Miami Beach Police Department
Justin debuted this body art addition in January 2014.
Miami Beach Police Department
"I like classic, classic tattoos," Justin once told Ellen DeGeneres.
Miami Beach Police Department
This doodle is located just above Justin's left hip; his father and uncle have the same one.
Miami Beach Police Department
Justin debuted the Roman numerals in January 2013, but fans are unsure of what they represent. "I, IX, VII and V" would translate to "1, 9, 7 and 5" — 1975 in Roman numerals is MCMLXXV.
Miami Beach Police Department
A close-up of one of Justin's chest tattoos.
Miami Beach Police Department
Is he the king of the world? Justin has yet to reveal the meaning behind his regal design.
Miami Beach Police Department
"It's so hard for me to comment on those tattoos because some of them are really neat, you know, the ideas he has," mom Pattie Mallette once said during an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview.
Miami Beach Police Department
The Biebs lifted his shirt to give police a closer look at his back.
Miami Beach Police Department
"God had a purpose for me to just help people," Justin once told Teen Vogue. "I haven't been to church in so long, and I planned on going, and I slept in. I was upset. It's all good. God forgives me."
Miami Beach Police Department
"My grandfather always took me to the Stratford Culliton [games] every Friday night," Justin tweeted when he revealed this design on his shoulder in January 2012. "This is for u Grampa."
Miami Beach Police Department
Is this a joke? The singer showed off his humorous side in January 2014.
Miami Beach Police Department
Justin debued this design around the same time he was accused of egging a neighbor's house.
Miami Beach Police Department
Justin got his first tattoo at age 16 and amassed more than 20 over the next four years.
Miami Beach Police Department
Justin's arm boasts images of a tiger, roses and a compass (among other designs).
Miami Beach Police Department
The Biebs got Christ's image inked on his leg in January 2012.
Miami Beach Police Department
"I am spiritual. I believe that Jesus died on the cross for my sins. I believe that he put me in this position, and that I have to always give him the glory he deserves for putting me here," Bieber said in a 2012 interview. "But I don't consider myself religious."
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
In January 2020, the "Baby" singer debuted a new tattoo on his collarbone while heading to the gym.
