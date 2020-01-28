After so many setbacks and a year of talk (for viewers), the trailer for Moira Rose's The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening is here.

Discussed since the end of season four of Schitt's Creek, viewers first got a glimpse of Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) in The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening in the season five premiere. She was in Bosnia filming the horror flick. This was supposed to be her big comeback! But in the season five finale, Moira and viewers learned the movie was getting shelved. All that changed in the season six premiere when Moira learned Interflix rescued the movie and was getting it out to audiences on its streaming platform.

Throughout early episodes of the sixth and final season of the show, Moira has been doing publicity for the project with the help of daughter and publicist Alexis (Annie Murphy).