How to Get Alessandra Ambrosio's 2020 Grammys Glow

It was hard to miss Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio on the 2020 Grammys red carpet last night!

Decked out in Balmain and rocking a serious cat eye, her beauty look was crafted by make-up artist Beau Nelson, using 100% Pure's clean skincare and fruit pigmented cosmetics. "Alessandra and I have worked together a lot the last few years," Nelson tells E! News exclusively. "She's so naturally beautiful that she barely needs anything, but she can also handle a look."

And she knows what she likes. When it came time to create her Grammys look, Ambrosio and Nelson discussed the inspiration and direction she wanted to go in. "We almost always collaborate on the look," he shares. "We talk about dress options and I look at the direction of what she ends up choosing to wear. In this case it was a very cool look from Balmain, which was already such a statement that we felt paring back with one graphic statement would be ideal. Beautiful skin, a graphic black liquid liner and a nude lip."