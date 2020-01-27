Get Bebe Rexha's Boss Babe Grammys 2020 Beauty Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you thought singer Bebe Rexha was ruling the 2020 Grammys red carpet like a boss babe last night, you were spot-on in reading her vibe. That was the intention.

Her superstar style may have started with the suit she chose to don for the star-studded occasion, but it also extended to her make-up. Rexha collaborated with Buxom Cosmetics Celebrity Make-up Artist Ash K Holm. "Bebe's personality is fun-loving, free-spirited and sometimes wild, and that's what people love about her," Holm shares with E! News exclusively. "We discussed that she would be presenting and talked about her outfit, and we wanted to match something with that chic boss babe vibe."

The idea was to keep the look fresh and young, but play into that power vibe that Rexha gives off so effortlessly. The make-up had to be the same. "We went for a clean, effortless make-up and hair look. It was understated yet timeless. The look was a collaboration between the two of us," Holm says.

To achieve Rexha's red carpet glam look, Holm relied on some of her favorites. "I went for products that I use on a daily basis like Buxom Cosmetics and Beautyblender," she explains. "It's best to use products you are familiar with and believe in for red carpets." Why? It's simple. As Holmes puts it, "There's no time for mistakes when there are a million cameras on the artist for a big night like the Grammys!"

But even though the intention was to have a minimal make-up look, it came with some challenges. "You would think it would be easier to do a minimal makeup look but in most cases it's not," Holm says. She aimed to keep the skin light and fresh and add a very thin wing liner, which is where the challenge came in.