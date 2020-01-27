Get Lizzo's Good as Hell Grammys 2020 Beauty Look

CBS; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Mon., 27 Jan. 2020 11:05 AM
CBS; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Man, did Lizzo look Good as Hell last night, or what?!
The songstress and Best Pop Performance winner kicked off the 2020 Grammys looking like a cross between an angel and an Old Hollywood glamour vixen, decked out in a stunning Atelier Versace gown, diamonds and fur.
And oh, that glow! Lizzo always looks luminous, but last night she was downright ethereal. Certainly part of that is God-given, but some credit should also go to make-up artist Alexx Mayo. What was the inspiration behind her showstopping look? "Ultimate glamour," Mayo tells E! News exclusively. "We really just wanted to make Lizzo look like the best version of herself. I love that we're able to create iconic statements that will withstand time."
To get things started, Mayo used the Dermaflash Luxe to prep Lizzo's skin. Why? "Being able to remove any hidden peach fuzz and any dead skin hanging around just allows the smoothest application of makeup," Mayo explains.
He used a small amount of Preflash on his wet hands and massaged it into her face, rinsed and patted dry, then turned on the Dermaflash Luxe and used short feathery strokes across her entire face, avoiding her lips, nose and eyelids. After the treatment, he massaged a small amount of Postflash into her skin for hydration and balance.
Next up? Skincare! Mayo used Versed, a non-toxic, cruelty-free, vegan brand that offers real results at a price that won't make your bank account cry. Want proof? Lizzo's pre-Grammy skin care regimen cost only $70!
Mayo started with Baby Cheeks All-in-One Hydrating Milk, a three-in-one cleansing milk, makeup remover, and hydrating toner, followed by The Fix Emergency Eye Mask which can fake the look of eight hours of sleep. Then he used Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream to nourish Lizzo's skin before adding make-up. Lastly, everything from the neck down got spritzed with Keep It Supple Body Oil, a non-sticky, non-greasy, quick-absorbing dry oil.
As for her make-up, we also got the breakdown of Lizzo's red carpet glam look. So if you want to look like you're 100% that bitch, shop the products that gave Lizzo that glow below!
Powered by patented Sonic Edge Technology to instantly remove dead skin cells, built-up debris, and peach fuzz, Dermaflash Luxe leaves behind radiant, glowing, younger skin in minutes. Not only does it maximize skincare absorption, it creates a flawless canvas for makeup.
Get that glow with this vegan, waterproof, buildable medium-coverage foundation that gives a second-skin look that also minimizes pores. Plus, it's breathable and available in 50 shades across nine intensities, three master tones and seven undertones.
Also vegan and available in 25 shades, this flexible concealer offers a second-skin finish that's long lasting. It's also a multitasker, both covering imperfections and acting as a highlighter.
After finishing Lizzo's face by dusting on some of Urban Decay's The Ultimate Brush Off loose setting powder, Mayo moved on to brows... and whoa, those brows were definitely on fleek with this dual-ended brow tool! It has a creamy waterproof pencil on one end that shapes, shades and fills, and a brush tip on the other end that adds depth and dimension for crisp definition. Mayo used the color Dark Drapes.
Prep your lids for crease-free vibrant eyeshadow with UD's famed Primer Potion, beloved by beautubers. It's vegan and acts as the perfect foundation to ensure your shadow goes on smooth—and stays put all night long.
No doubt your look will be hot no matter which combination of shadows you use from this ever-popular palette, but to duplicate Lizzo's look, use the shades Cayenne, En Fuego and Ashes.
Grab this pencil in Perversion, the matte blackest black that Urban Decay offers, to get that Lizzo look. It's waterproof and glides on thanks to ingredients like Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil and Cottonseed oil, and dries down to last a lifetime (or there abouts).
Creamy, lengthening and volumizing, this super-intense, totally black mascara was created to support your lashes without getting brittle or clumpy—and even last through some grateful award speech tears.
Another beautuber favorite, this setting spray features patented Temperature Control Technology to lower the temperature of all your face make-up to lock it in place so it lasts from day to night. Witchcraft? Maybe, but we'll take it.
An eyeliner as a lip pencil?! Yep, you betcha. Mayo used the 24/7 Glide-On pencil in the color Torch to line Lizzo's lips, getting her pucker ready to blow kisses on the red carpet.
After lining your lips, lay down a base of this comfort matte lipstick in Heartless, a pretty baby pink. And even though it's a matte formula, it's stull creamy and non-drying thanks to ingredients like aloe vera, jojoba, avocado, babassu oils and more goodies that nourish and soften lips.
Top off that baby pink pout with a little bright coral cream gloss that's ultra-shiny, hydrating, and won't feather or bleed. Plus, it has vitamin E and peppermint oil, so your lips will feel both nourished and minty fresh.
And to cap things off, Lizzo wore fake lashes in the style Velvet from the KISS Lash Couture LuXtensions Collection. "We wanted to go with a classic Hollywood beauty," says Mayo. "I wanted Lizzo to look like the best version of herself, channeling our forever inspirations, Diana Ross and Cher." Mission accomplished.
Don't forget to check out all the other stunning looks from last night's Grammys red carpet, and if you're looking for more glow-up inspiration, take a look at the 2020 Golden Globe make-up breakdown from Rachel Brosnahan, Naomi Watts and Sarah Hyland!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?