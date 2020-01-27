Get Lizzo's Good as Hell Grammys 2020 Beauty Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Man, did Lizzo look Good as Hell last night, or what?!

The songstress and Best Pop Performance winner kicked off the 2020 Grammys looking like a cross between an angel and an Old Hollywood glamour vixen, decked out in a stunning Atelier Versace gown, diamonds and fur.

And oh, that glow! Lizzo always looks luminous, but last night she was downright ethereal. Certainly part of that is God-given, but some credit should also go to make-up artist Alexx Mayo. What was the inspiration behind her showstopping look? "Ultimate glamour," Mayo tells E! News exclusively. "We really just wanted to make Lizzo look like the best version of herself. I love that we're able to create iconic statements that will withstand time."

To get things started, Mayo used the Dermaflash Luxe to prep Lizzo's skin. Why? "Being able to remove any hidden peach fuzz and any dead skin hanging around just allows the smoothest application of makeup," Mayo explains.

He used a small amount of Preflash on his wet hands and massaged it into her face, rinsed and patted dry, then turned on the Dermaflash Luxe and used short feathery strokes across her entire face, avoiding her lips, nose and eyelids. After the treatment, he massaged a small amount of Postflash into her skin for hydration and balance.

Next up? Skincare! Mayo used Versed, a non-toxic, cruelty-free, vegan brand that offers real results at a price that won't make your bank account cry. Want proof? Lizzo's pre-Grammy skin care regimen cost only $70!

Mayo started with Baby Cheeks All-in-One Hydrating Milk, a three-in-one cleansing milk, makeup remover, and hydrating toner, followed by The Fix Emergency Eye Mask which can fake the look of eight hours of sleep. Then he used Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream to nourish Lizzo's skin before adding make-up. Lastly, everything from the neck down got spritzed with Keep It Supple Body Oil, a non-sticky, non-greasy, quick-absorbing dry oil.

As for her make-up, we also got the breakdown of Lizzo's red carpet glam look. So if you want to look like you're 100% that bitch, shop the products that gave Lizzo that glow below!