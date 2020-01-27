Kobe Bryant's Reason for Taking Helicopters Will Break Your Heart

Kobe Bryant always put family time first.

The world is in mourning over the death of the 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend. The basketball star, who shared four kids with wife Vanessa Bryant, passed away on Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, along with seven other people, were also killed in the devastating crash. At the time of the crash, the helicopter was believed to heading to Kobe's Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Kobe was the coach of his daughter's basketball team, and fellow passengers on the helicopter included Gigi's teammates and Kobe's assistant coach.

As news of the crash emerged over the weekend, tributes for the beloved star began to appear online. In the tributes, it's often mentioned how much Kobe loved his family and how much he enjoyed talking about them. In a 2018 interview with Alex Rodriguez for The Corp With A-Rod and Big Cat, Kobe explained how much family time meant to him, and why he started taking helicopters from his home in Orange County up to the Los Angeles area for basketball.