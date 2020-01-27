Camila Cabello attended the 2020 Grammy Awards after-party in style.

The 22-year-old singer hit up a Los Angeles soirée in a black Versace dress. In fact, the ensemble was a mini dress version of the look she wore on the red carpet earlier in the evening. She accessorized her look with a diamond choker necklace and strappy black heels. Shawn Mendes was also there and donned a pink shirt, a black tie and dark pants.

While Cabello and Mendes didn't walk the red carpet together at the 62nd annual award show, they did pack on the PDA during the after-party. The two rocked out to songs like One Direction's "Steal My Girl" and The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" while laughing and holding each other close. They were also spotted leaving the party hand in hand.

Cabello and Mendes, who first sparked romance rumors over the summer, were nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit "Señorita." However, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus ended up taking home the trophy for "Old Town Road."