To Ariana Grande's mom, God is a woman...and her daughter.

At Sunday night's 2020 Grammys Awards, the superstar was up for for five awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album and Record of the Year. But while those coveted trophies went to Billie Eilish, the "thank u, next" singer is still a winner, especially in the eyes of Joan Grande. "I am so mf proud of my daughter for a million reasons..but to name a few she stepped out & owned the red carpet," the 51-year-old raved on Twitter. "TWICE, she gave a phenomenal performance, she owned sitting in her seat during the show showing true warmth, sincerity & respect ... & she had a great time! Ariana won!"

Indeed, the 26-year-old proved just how deserving she was of those nominations during her epic performance of her hits "imagine" and "7 rings." With dad Edward Butera in the audience, she even switched up the lyrics of "thank u, next" to note their recent reconciliation, out, "I'll be thanking my dad, 'cause he is really awesome." (The original words are: "One day I'll walk down the aisle / Holding hands with my mama I'll be thanking my dad / 'Cause she grew from the drama.")